Haven Protocol Price Hits $11.91 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $167.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.91 or 0.00020991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,727.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.26 or 0.03111808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.00340445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.62 or 0.00915979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00405083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.75 or 0.00352123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00257675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,043,793 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

