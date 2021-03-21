Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.06) and the highest is ($3.45). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 405.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.04. 1,608,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 212,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

