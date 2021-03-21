HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $13.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.39 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $54.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $55.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.77 billion to $58.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $188.60 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.