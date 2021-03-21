Head-To-Head Analysis: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

CF Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.00%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.00%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31% Amerant Bancorp 0.94% 0.52% 0.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.27 $9.60 million $2.03 9.85 Amerant Bancorp $370.08 million 2.19 $51.33 million $1.24 15.51

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, Columbiana, and Blue Ash Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 10, 2020, it operated 27 banking centers comprising 19 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, Texas, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

