Head to Head Contrast: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 1 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.14%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33% Live Oak Bancshares 10.11% 6.83% 0.57%

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $647.23 million 4.85 $205.10 million N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 9.32 $18.03 million $0.44 146.61

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Live Oak Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

