Head-To-Head Contrast: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) & ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ZIX and Leaf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 6 0 3.00 Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZIX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.90%. Leaf Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given ZIX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.64% 63.79% 6.18% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $173.43 million 2.59 -$14.65 million $0.15 52.53 Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.79 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIX beats Leaf Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

