Head to Head Contrast: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OSI Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OSI Systems and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 SunPower 4 7 2 0 1.85

OSI Systems currently has a consensus target price of $104.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $29.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than SunPower.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 5.65% 15.70% 6.86% SunPower 4.05% -256.87% -2.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and SunPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.52 $82.67 million $4.60 21.47 SunPower $1.86 billion 2.91 $22.16 million ($0.47) -67.79

OSI Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats SunPower on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases and sells solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA, SAS.

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.