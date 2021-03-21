Head-To-Head Review: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.86 $18.65 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.50 $11.14 million $3.93 11.77

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 8.73% 4.27% 0.41% Salisbury Bancorp 22.35% 10.19% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and Online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of fourteen banking offices and ten ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

