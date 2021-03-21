Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

