Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 379,000 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.79% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $78,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,017.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $716.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

