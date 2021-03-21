Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,006,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

