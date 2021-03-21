Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 491,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of First BanCorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

