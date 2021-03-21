Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 694,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Hecla Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

