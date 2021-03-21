Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 109.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,444 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 70,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $4,608,260.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 330,482 shares of company stock worth $20,441,114 and sold 217,700 shares worth $13,552,883. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.