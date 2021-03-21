Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 86,917 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,917 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of SailPoint Technologies worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after buying an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,463,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 424,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $53.23 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,317.68 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,619,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

