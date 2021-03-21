Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.48 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.64% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,061,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 557.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.