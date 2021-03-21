Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $223.31 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00236069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002052 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,547,263,233 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

