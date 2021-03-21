HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $576.99 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002869 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $576.99 million and $309,178.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036899 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015386 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

