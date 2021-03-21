Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Tops $710.95 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Helium token can now be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00016352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $710.95 million and $16.84 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00238313 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,133.84 or 0.03688311 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Helium Token Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,152,898 tokens. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

