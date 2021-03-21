Hellenic Coin Price Up 13.5% This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004209 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $169.13 million and approximately $292,261.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.00339282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.