HempCoin (THC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,536.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $4,536.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,262.57 or 0.99817965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00036201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00074599 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003357 BTC.

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,115,299 coins and its circulating supply is 260,980,149 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

