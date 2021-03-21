Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.27 ($109.73).

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

HEN3 stock opened at €90.40 ($106.35) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day moving average of €86.09 and a 200-day moving average of €88.58.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

