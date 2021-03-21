Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

