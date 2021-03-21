Hiveterminal Token Price Down 8.2% This Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $867,415.15 and $22.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00647896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

