HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $3.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.