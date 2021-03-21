Holo Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $318.73 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00640044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,458,724,847 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

