Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.