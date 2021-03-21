Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.38 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Honest has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $86,137.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00461692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00138835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00710032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.