HOQU 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $196,697.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. HOQU has a market cap of $325,359.85 and approximately $196,697.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00640447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

