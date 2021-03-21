HOQU (HQX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $339,432.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. HOQU has a total market cap of $320,225.83 and approximately $339,432.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

