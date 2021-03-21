Howdoo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Howdoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00051191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00648199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

