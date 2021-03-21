Howdoo (UDOO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00644663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

