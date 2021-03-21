HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 418.46 ($5.47).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 430.85 ($5.63) on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 517.20 ($6.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 416.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 372.64. The firm has a market cap of £87.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

