HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 million to $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $8.47 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Shares of HTGM opened at $5.94 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

