HUNT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112.22 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $51.29 million and $112.22 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00050949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.32 or 0.00647654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023626 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.