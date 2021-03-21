Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $13.60 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $13.60 or 0.00023588 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $446.56 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00644964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00033001 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

