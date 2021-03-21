Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.42 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00050949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.32 or 0.00647654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

