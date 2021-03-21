HyperCash Market Cap Reaches $51.01 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $51.01 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.70 or 1.00063719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00287932 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00704673 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

