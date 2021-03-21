Hyperion (HYN) One Day Volume Hits $2,264.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $2,264.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 161,248,693 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

