HyperQuant Trading Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $30,816.13 and $4,087.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00050746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023665 BTC.

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

