Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Hyve token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $965,312.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00459543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00141670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.48 or 0.00704860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Hyve Token Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,756,987 tokens. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

