I/O Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $5,108.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.51 million and $5,108.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.28 or 0.00389247 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026259 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.68 or 0.04736052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,761,007 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

