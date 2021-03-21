IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IAA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in IAA by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period.

Shares of IAA opened at $55.02 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

