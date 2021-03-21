IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Sells C$69,726.02 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,577.57.

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$4.09. 1,409,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,343. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.07. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of C$2.82 and a one year high of C$7.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.13.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

