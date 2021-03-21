ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00464217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00138988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00055873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.19 or 0.00734579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.