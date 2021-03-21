IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of IDACORP worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 171,452 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 12.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,616,000 after purchasing an additional 86,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of IDA opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

