IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0997 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $57.58 million and $2.71 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,771,963 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

