Idle Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $383,370.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $13.03 or 0.00022677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $383,370.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00459672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00063927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00141484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00697220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,105 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

