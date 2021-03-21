iEthereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $319,379.78 and $14.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One iEthereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

