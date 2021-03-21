iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $175.59 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. iExec RLC has a market cap of $175.59 million and $9.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00003784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00640682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

